Sanjay Raut shares letter of Congress Rahul Gandhi to support Maha Vikas Aghadi

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has been seen targeting the BJP in the last few days over the ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against leaders and ministers in the Mahavikas Alliance-led Thackeray government. Once again on Tuesday, Sanjay Raut took a press conference and slammed the ED for being the BJP's ATM. After this, now Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Sanjay Raut saying that the Congress party is standing behind him. Sanjay Raut had written a letter to Rajya Sabha Speaker and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in February. On the background of this letter, Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Sanjay Raut. Rahul Gandhi has taken note of the letter written by Sanjay Raut to the Rajya Sabha Speaker on February 8. Rahul Gandhi has told Sanjay Raut that the Congress party is behind him.

I protest that you and your colleagues are being targeted by investigative agencies. Your letter reveals the Modi government's efforts to pacify the opposition. "The Congress party is behind you and we are supporting your freedom of expression without any fear or favor," Rahul Gandhi said in his letter. Sanjay Raut shared the letter on his Twitter account and responded.

Sanjay Raut has thanked Rahul Gandhi for the letter. We have to fight together in our efforts to uphold democratic values ​​and freedom. It is not only unfortunate but also dangerous that the Central Investigation Agency is acting as a slave to one party. But I am sure, this time too will pass, said Sanjay Raut in his tweet. Meanwhile, Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil will soon go to jail, alleging that 'ED' has become the BJP's ATM machine. ED officials were depositing the ransom money in the accounts of seven companies of Jitendra Navlani. More than Rs 100 crore has been recovered by ED officials in Mumbai through this ransom. An inquiry has been started after a complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Police's Economic Crimes Division against the ED officials in this regard. ED officials will definitely go to jail, Raut has warned.