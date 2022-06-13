Sanjay Raut slams BJP over ED notice to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul

Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut said the notices sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi were illegal. Sanjay Raut also said that the agitation by the Congress today was a protest against the misuse of the central machinery by the BJP.

There is a conspiracy by the Central Investigation Agency to harass the BJP opponents. Raut said that notices have been issued to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as part of the same. Raut also said that the ongoing persecution of the opposition through the Central Investigation Agency was aimed at undermining the country's independence and democracy.

Rahul Gandhi will be present today for ED inquiry

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED today for questioning in the National Herald case. Meanwhile, protests will be staged by the Congress in various places. The protests will take place outside the ED offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Nagpur. Roads leading to the ED office in Delhi have been sealed off by the Delhi Police. Police have arrested some Congress workers who had gathered at the spot.