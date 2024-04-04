Sanjay Raut Slams Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde for Lok Sabha Candidacy, Says He Will Not Reach Delhi This Year

BJP and Shiv Sena are still deciding on the candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election in Kalyan-Dombivli. Shinde of Shiv Sena supports Shrikant Eknath Shinde, while BJP is advocating for Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan. The BJP is targeting this traditionally Shiv Sena stronghold, but the Shinde faction is reluctant to give it up, resulting in a deadlock. The competition has intensified, particularly after Shiv Sena (UBT) announced Vaishali Darekar-Rane as their candidate for this constituency. In the previous election in Kalyan-Dombivali, Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that Shrikant Shinde became an MP due to Uddhav Thackeray's support and predicted that Shinde won't make it to Delhi this time.

During a media interaction, Sanjay Raut strongly criticized Srikant Shinde, stating that being in the Grand Alliance without announcing his candidacy and still claiming victory is far-fetched. Raut emphasized that Shrikant Shinde won't reach Delhi this year. He expressed confidence in Vaishali Darekar, a grassroots worker, asserting that she won't be defeated despite challenges. Raut stressed that the ultimate decision lies with the people.

Raut also highlighted their victory over Narayan Rane. Vaishali Darekar, an ordinary housewife and Shiv Sainik, is poised to defeat corruption and money power decisively. Raut conveyed their determination to prevail, even against formidable opponents. He pointed out that all candidates from Maharashtra have been declared except for Shinde, urging him to declare his candidacy. Raut mentioned that Darekar resides in Thane.

Furthermore, Raut claimed that the Mahavikas Aghadi will secure all six seats in Mumbai. He emphasized Shiv Sena's commitment to the Aghadi alliance and expressed confidence in their success. Regarding Uddhav Thackeray, Raut disclosed that Thackeray will run for the Lok Sabha Elections from Sangli.