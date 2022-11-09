Sanjay Raut to be hospitalized after meeting Uddhav Thackeray

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 9, 2022 06:04 PM 2022-11-09T18:04:36+5:30 2022-11-09T18:05:17+5:30

Shiva Sena leader Sanjay Raut has not been keeping well. After his release from jail, he will get admitted ...

Shiva Sena leader Sanjay Raut has not been keeping well. After his release from jail, he will get admitted to the hospital after meeting Uddhav Thackeray and visiting some other places: Sunil Raut, Sanjay Raut's brother said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

 

Tags : Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Uddhav thackery Sunil Raut