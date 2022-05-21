Sanjay Raut to enter Rajya Sabha for fourth time from Shiv Sena

Elections for six Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10. Though the name of the second Shiv Sena candidate has not been announced yet, the name of Sanjay Raut as the first candidate is certain. He will fill up the candidature form on the 26th. This is his fourth consecutive visit to the Rajya Sabha.

Saroj Khaparde holds the record of being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra the most number of times. From 1972 to 2000, she was an MP from the Congress party for 28 years. She was close to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She was once the Minister of State for Health at the Center. After Sanjay Raut is elected to the Rajya Sabha for the fourth time, he will come very close to this record.

Initially, Shiv Sena sent many industrialists like Mukesh Patel, Chandrika Kenya, Preetish Nandi, Sanjay Nirupam to Rajya Sabha. But Sanjay Raut will be the first Shiv Sena candidate to run for the Rajya Sabha for the fourth time in a row since 2004. He was 43 when he first got Rajya Sabha seat in 2004.