Sanjay Raut to interview Uddhav Thackeray

After Eknath Shinde's rebellion, the Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed in the state. Uddhav Thackeray had to resign as Chief Minister. After that, politics in the state changed a lot. Eknath Shinde formed the government with BJP. Eknath Shinde took oath as Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister. But even after that, politics in the state did not calm down. Rebel MLAs started criticizing Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has given a face-to-face interview to Saamna. Since this is the first interview in Saamna after the Shiv Sena rebellion, it has caught everyone's attention. Information about this interview has also been given in today's Saamna newspaper.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also tweeted about this interview. Sanjay Raut tweeted that we can watch this interview on July 26 and 27. Sanjay Raut also tweeted 'Strong interview.. Full answers to all questions.. Maharashtra is waiting for the interview..' Apart from that, he has also posted a photo of the interview. Sanjay Raut has interviewed Uddhav Thackeray. The interview will be available on July 26 and July 27. It is estimated that this interview will be in two parts.