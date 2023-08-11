Sanjay Raut's close aide Sujit Patkar seeks to withdraw statements recorded by ED in COVID centre scam

Sujit Patkar, a businessman who was allegedly involved in irregularities in obtaining contract to run jumbo COVID-19 treatment centres in Mumbai, is currently being held in judicial prison moved an application before a special court seeking to retract his statements claiming these were recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under force, coercion and undue influence.

Patkar, who is thought to be connected to Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, is now being held in detention after being detained on July 19 in connection with the case. According to the application, which was made through his attorney Subash Jha, the ED recorded his statement during the investigation on July 21, 23, 24, 25, and 26 while acting under pressure, force, coercion, and undue influence.

The statements which seek to implicate Patkar and other accused and have been recorded under duress, coercion, undue influence and force are retracted herewith and the same be not acted upon and/or read in evidence in any proceeding, the application said. The plea said there were four partners in Lifeline Hospital Management Services, which got the contract to run the jumbo treatment centres, but only Patkar has been singled out and arrested as he is perceived to be close to certain politicians.

His arrest is actuated by malafide and is politically motivated, the plea added. As per the ED, Lifeline Hospital Management Services, which is a partnership firm of Patkar and three others established in June 2020, received Rs 31.84 crore from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for supply of medical personnel to COVID centres.