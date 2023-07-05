Sanjay Raut's importance in Maha politics is now over: Nitesh Rane

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was criticised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane, who claimed that his importance in Maharashtra politics had ended.

The gulam who is sitting at Silver Oak with Sharad Pawar is calling other gulam. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who used to give salary to Sanjay Raut has now joined the NDA govt, which means Sanjay Raut’s importance in Maharashtra politics is now over, Nitesh Rane said. The ones with whom they were with the MVA and at Patna have told now asked him to keep shut. So who is there to listen to him? Rane added.

Rane claimed that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was in charge of the partnership and that there had never been good relations between the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena and the Congress were never on good terms. Their business was running on the NCP. Now when NCP has come with NDA, Uddhav Thackery, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut have become politically unemployed. They have lost their relevance today because they depended on Sharad Pawar, Rane said.