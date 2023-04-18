Sanjay Shirsat reveals Ajit Pawar's resentment towards Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra's political landscape has been shaken by the recent rumours of NCP leader Ajit Pawar potentially joining the BJP. The Shinde group, in particular, may be impacted by this news. In response, the leaders of the Shinde group recently held a press conference to address the situation with Ajit Pawar.

During this time, Sanjay Shirsat made several revelations. He claimed that Ajit Pawar was not allowed to speak at the Vajramuth rally held in Nagpur. He questioned what would have happened if Ajit Pawar had been allowed to speak for 10 minutes, but they were not permitted to speak.

Shirsat further added that Dhananjay Munde had told him that Uddhav Thackeray did not even pick up Ajit Pawar's call when he was the chief minister. Since then, Ajit Pawar has reportedly been unhappy.

During a meeting, Vajramuth, who heads a party with 15 MLAs, gave the keynote address, but Ajit Pawar was not given the chance to speak. This could be a source of resentment for him. Shirsat said that if Ajit Pawar decides to break away from the NCP and join them, he would be welcome, but he would have to accept their thinking. However, Shirsat also warned that if Ajit Pawar goes with the BJP along with the NCP, then the Shinde group, which includes Shiv Sena, would lose power.

According to Sanjay Shirsat, Ajit Pawar is upset because his son Parth Pawar lost in the Lok Sabha elections. Shirsat further stated that Ajit Pawar's unhappiness and their case in the Supreme Court are not related.