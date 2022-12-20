Santa Claus arrives in Mumbai from Finland to spread cheer

Christmas is only a few days away, and Santa Claus has begun his world tour. He recently flew all the way from Finland to Mumbai in a bid to spread festive cheer. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) shared several images of Santa and said that he made his way to India to spread the Nordic Christmas cheer.

"To spread the Christmas cheer, Santa Claus is on a world tour and recently he flew all the way from Finland and landed at #MumbaiAirport," CSMIA wrote on Twitter. In another post, the Mumbai airport also thanked Finn Air for bringing such a jolly-good guest to Mumbai. "We invite you all to visit Santa's official country this festive season, as Finnair operates three weekly flights to Helsinki," the caption added.

Santa Claus, upon arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, exchanged high-fives with children and passengers. Now, he will be visiting events and spreading good cheer in hospitals and universities, including King Edwards Memorial Hospital and IIT- Bombay. Santa Claus will also be visiting Phoenix Palladium and meeting children and their parents in the mall. All the engagements in Mumbai have been jointly organized by Finnair and Visit Finland, 100 Knots reported.