Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Massajog Villagers To Stage “Jalsamadhi” Protest on January 1 After Police Fail To Arrest Accused

The murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh has drawn widespread attention across the state. Despite 22 days passing since the incident, the accused remain at large. In response, villagers from Massajog have announced a "Jalsamadhi" protest in the river on January 1, 2025.

Police and CID teams have been formed to arrest the suspects but have failed to apprehend them so far. Opposition parties have criticized the government's lack of progress in capturing the accused. As a result, villagers from Massajog have become more vocal and decided to stage the protest in the river.

Read Also | Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Walmik Karad Surrenders at CID Office in Pune (Watch Video)

A public announcement urging the village to participate in the protest was made on December 31, 2024.

Valmik Karad, a man already accused in an extortion case, has also been linked to Santosh Deshmukh's murder. The victim’s family and political leaders have accused Karad of involvement in the crime. After the extortion case was filed, Karad went into hiding. However, on December 31, 2024, he surrendered at the CID headquarters in Pune. He was later brought to the Kejla police station.

The police and CID continue their search for the other suspects in the murder case. Special teams have been formed to track down the accused. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the public that the suspects will be arrested soon.