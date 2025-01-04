Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Two Accused Arrested from Pune, One Still at Large

Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Two of the absconding accused in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, have been arrested after 25 days. However, one of the accused remains on the run. The arrests were made through a joint investigation by the CID team and the SIT.

Initially, four suspects were arrested in connection with the case, including Vishnu Chate, Jairam Chate, Prateek Ghule, and Mahesh Kedar. The absconding accused were Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule, Krishna Shamrao Andhale, and Sudhir Gyanoba Sangale. The police had issued press releases to track down the absconders.

Sudarshan Ghule and Sudhir Sangale were arrested from Pune. Krishna Andhale remains at large. The CID and SIT teams had intensified their focus on Ghule, who is believed to be the main accused in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh.