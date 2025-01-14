Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Vishnu Chate Sent to Judicial Custody Till January 18

Vishnu Chate, the accused in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, was presented before the Kej court on Monday after being in police custody for two days. The court ordered that he be kept in judicial custody until January 18.

Chate had been arrested on December 18 near Beed in a extortion case. Following his arrest, he was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog. Judge Kunal Jadhav of the Kej District and Additional Sessions Court had previously ordered his police custody for two days.

Read Also | Parli Bandh Called After Walmik Karad Remanded to 14 Days Judicial Custody, Charged Under MCOCA in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

After his police custody ended on Monday, Chate was presented before the court, where Judge Jadhav ordered that he remain in judicial custody until January 18.

All seven accused, including the six in police custody and Chate in judicial custody, will be brought to court together on January 18. Sources said that after their appearance, they will be interrogated together in connection with the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh.