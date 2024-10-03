Santosh Eknath Vadwale of Uddhav Thackeray Faction Kidnapped and Assaulted in Nanded

As assembly elections approach, political activities in the state have intensified. Social media has become a battleground for party workers, often provoking one another. Recently, this hostility culminated in a life-threatening incident involving a party worker. Shiv Sena UBT leaer Santosh Eknath Vadwale of the Uddhav Thackeray faction was taken to an undisclosed location, brutally assaulted, and later admitted to a hospital in Nanded under the pretense of an accident. The attackers managed to flee afterward. This incident occurred on Tuesday night, but no formal complaint had been filed by late Wednesday night.

Santosh Vadwale (39), the Deputy Chief of Uddhav Sena's Loha Taluka, had come to Nanded on Tuesday, October 1, for some work. He contacted former Zilla Parishad member Balaji Vaijale, asking him to join him. Vadwale informed Vaijale that they were at a dhaba in Kakandi Shivara. Consequently, Vaijale arrived at the dhaba with Vadwale around 8 PM. At that moment, a group of 10 to 12 individuals confronted Santosh, questioning his social media posts supporting the party and subsequently began to assault him. They also attacked Vaijale, confiscating his mobile phone and forcing him to leave.

The attackers then placed Vadwale into a black Scorpio, taking him to an unknown location where he was severely beaten. It is alleged that the assault stemmed from Vadwale's Facebook post against Chikhlikar, prompting retaliation from their supporters. As of late Wednesday night, no case had been registered, although police stated that the process was underway. Vadwale sustained injuries from blunt and sharp weapons, with reports indicating that his fingers were severed. He was admitted to a private hospital in Nanded, while the attackers fled the scene.

