Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse from 'Gaslight' dubbing session

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday night, shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of her next film 'Gaslight'.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared the picture on her stories which she captioned, "#Gaslight" and tagged her co-actors, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.

Helmed by Pawan Kriplani, the film is produced by Ramesh Taurani. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

'Gaslight' marks Sara and Vikrant's first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, the 'Simmba' actor will be also seen in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in an upcoming biopic film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

An upcoming thriller drama is inspired by true events and has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Sara will soon be dropping her first look from 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

The 'Kedarnath' actor is an active social media user and she frequently shares her updates with her fans.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor