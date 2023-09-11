Satara: 1 killed, 8 injured In clash between two communities over objectionable social media post

One person was killed and seven to eight others suffered injuries when members of two communities clashed at a village in Maharashtra's Satara district following an "objectionable" post on social media, PTI reported.

The incident, which occurred in Pusesawali village in Khatao tehsil on Sunday night, escalated tensions between the two communities, leading the police administration to suspend Internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.

During the incident, some houses were damaged, and the police have detained several individuals. Tragically, one person lost their life, and seven to eight others sustained injuries in the incident. The police swiftly responded, and the situation is currently under control.