Satara: 23 detained in connection with violent clash sparked by social media content

Two separate cases related to the incidents in Pusesavali a village in the Khatav have been registered at the Aundh police station. During the investigation of these cases, around 23 accused have been detained so far and further legal action is being taken, as stated by Special Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur range) Sunil Phulari.

Late on Sunday night, a violent clash erupted in Pusesavali, a village in the Khatav taluka of Satara district, Maharashtra. The confrontation was triggered by objectionable posts on social media, resulting in property damage and arson. The incident unfolded when two groups engaged in a heated dispute over objectionable posts posted on social media. One of the posts in question was related to revered historical figures, and the other group claimed that these posts insulted these great personalities.

Two separate cases have been registered at Aundh police station in connection with the incident. The case involving objectionable content is under investigation by Assistant Police Inspector of Aundh police station, while the murder case related to the incident is being investigated by Police Inspector Local Crime Branch, Satara.