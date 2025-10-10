Satara: Argument While Resolving Children’s Fight Turns Violent; Case Registered Against Eight

Dispute broke out among the youths who had gathered to resolve a fight between young children in the area. Incident took place on the 8th at 2:30 pm in Yadogopal Peth in Satara. A case has been registered against eight people in this case. Aryan Ramesh Kamble, Aryan Kamble, Suraj Umbarkar, Bhushan Babar, Shaurya Pardeshi, and three other unidentified youths, all residents of Saidapur, Satara, have been booked in a case filed by Neel Hemant Dixit.

Dixit's complaint states that the suspects, intending to resolve a children's fight in Yadogopal Peth, confronted his friend Kanishk Sachin Jangle (24, resident of Yadogopal Peth, Satara), asking why he had beaten their children. Neel Hemant Dixit (20, Mangalwar Peth, Satara) has filed a case against Aryan Ramesh Kamble, Aryan Kamble, Suraj Umbarkar, Bhushan Babar, Shaurya Pardeshi, and three other unidentified youths from Saidapur, Satara.

According to Dixit's complaint, the suspects confronted his friend, Kanishk Sachin Jangle (24, Yadogopal Peth, Satara), in Yadogopal Peth regarding a children's fight, accusing him of beating their children. Despite Kanishk's denial, the suspects allegedly attacked him with kicks and an iron rod with the intent to kill him, resulting in a serious head injury. Kanishk is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, and female assistant police inspector Babar is conducting further investigation.

Arrest of suspects

The dispute created a tense atmosphere in Yadogopal Peth. After that, the Shahupuri police have detained some suspects and are conducting a thorough investigation.