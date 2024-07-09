Satara District Bans Tourist Entry to Waterfalls and Hazardous Areas; Shambhuraj Desai Issues Directives

In response to substantial rainfall in certain districts attracting a surge in monsoon tourism, local gram panchayats are urged to install entry restriction signs at hazardous sites such as waterfalls and reservoirs to avert potential accidents. Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai has issued explicit directives for enhanced police patrols in areas like Sadawaghapur and intensified crackdowns on troublemakers.

Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai conducted a telephonic review of the preparedness measures in response to heavy rains, where he proposed new suggestions. The meeting was attended by District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Chief Executive Officer Yashni Nagarajan, Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department Santosh Rokade, along with provincial officers and block development officers.

During the meeting, Guardian Minister Desai recommended that agencies ensure safe shelters, ample food supplies, and medicines for people needing relocation during the rainy season. He noted the effective implementation of the Chief Minister's Dear Sister Scheme in the district, highlighting Satara district's door-to-door registration model, now adopted by several other districts. Stressing on coordinated efforts among provincial authorities, he urged prompt processing of government-issued applications.

District Collector Dudi reported no damages in the district from the rains, confirming sufficient stocks of medicine and grain. He said the administration's preparedness for potential evacuations due to heavy rains. Chief Executive Officer Yashni Nagarajan's daily review of the Chief Minister's Dear Sister Scheme was highlighted, with assurance that registration of eligible beneficiaries in the district would be finalized within the next 21 days.

