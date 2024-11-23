Satara Election Result 2024: Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Defeated, Mahayuti Wins All Seats

In Satara district, once a stronghold of Sharad Pawar and the Congress, the political landscape has shifted significantly, with the Mahayuti emerging as the dominant force. The alliance's candidates secured a clean sweep, winning all eight assembly seats. Of these, the BJP claimed four, the Shinde Sena won two, and the Ajit Pawar faction took two, effectively preventing former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan from achieving victory.

In the Satara Assembly, Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale emerged victorious, securing 1,75,062 votes and defeating Amit Kadam of the Uddhav Sena by a significant margin of 1.40 lakh votes. Similarly, in the Wai assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar triumphed over NCP's Makarand Patil, winning by a margin of over 50,000 votes. He also defeated Arunadevi Pisal, a candidate from the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction.

In Koregaon, Sharad Pawar won a tight contest against NCP's Shashikant Shinde, with Shinde Sena's Mahesh Shinde. In Phaltan, Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar defeated Sachin Patil, reducing Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's influence. Former MLA Deepak Chavan lost. In Patan, Shambhuraj Desai triumphed over Satyajit Patankar, with Uddhav Sena's Harshad Kadam failing to make a significant impact, easing Desai's victory.

In Karhad North, Sharad Pawar emerged victorious, defeating NCP's Balasaheb Patil, while BJP's Manoj Ghorpade secured the seat. Despite efforts from the opposition to sway the outcome in the final phase, they failed to overcome the turmoil that had plagued the constituency from the start.

