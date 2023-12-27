Satara: Father Strangles Son in Fear of Terminal Illness

Satara: On 23rd December, a man from Hivre village in Satara confessed to strangling his 12-year-old son to death. Vijay Anand Khatal (36), told police that he committed the crime out of fear that his son would also contract a terminal illness that he was diagnosed with. The victim, Vikram alias Pranav Vijay Khatal, was studying in the sixth standard. His body was found in a sugarcane field near his home. Police stated that the boy had been suffocated with a rope.



Initially, Khatal told police that he had last seen his son alive at around 6:30 pm on Saturday. He claimed that he had gone to the sugarcane field to look for his son after he did not return home for dinner. However, police found inconsistencies in his statements and began to suspect him of involvement in the crime.

After repeated questioning, Khatal finally broke down and confessed to the murder. He told police that he had been diagnosed with a terminal illness a few months ago. He further stated that he was worried that his son would also contract the disease and that he would be unable to take care of him.

Khatal has been arrested and charged with murder and is currently being held in police custody.

The police team at Vathare was able to crack the case in 2 days. The team included:

The cybercrime department also assisted in the investigation.