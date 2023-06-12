Satara: Food poisoning at religious event; one fatality, 24 hospitalized

During a religious event in Vahagaon, located in Karhad taluka, 24 people suffered food poisoning from the meal served. As a result, they experienced vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, one person died. Following this incident, District Health Officer Dr Pramod Shirke visited the village to gather information. The situation is currently under control and being monitored closely.

As per the information received, a religious event took place in Vahagaon on June 9th. During the event, the food served caused food poisoning. A total of 35 people, both from the village and outside, had partaken in the meal. However, after consuming the food, 24 individuals experienced symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. Consequently, they were admitted to hospitals in Karhad and Vita (Sangli district) for necessary treatment. Most of the affected individuals have shown signs of improvement. Unfortunately, due to the severity of their condition, one person was admitted to a specific hospital in Karhad, where, unfortunately, they passed away during the course of treatment.