Satara: Minor detained for posting offensive content on social media

Police detained a minor for posting objectionable content on social media. Hindutva youths turned aggressive in Satara after objectionable posts surfaced on social media. They raised slogans at the Satara collector's office, demanding strict action against those sharing controversial statuses.

Despite reassurances from resident deputy collector Prashant Awate, Hindutva activists continued their protest, blocking the road in front of the collector's office.

A case involving the use of a minor's mobile phone to post objectionable content came to light recently. Activists had called for action against the youth from Satara city police. The police subsequently took the youth into custody and seized his mobile phone.

As the investigation proceeded, news of the controversial content spread on Thursday morning. Loud slogans echoed within the collector's office premises as they demanded the district collector's intervention in the arrest of the youth.

The youth met with Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai at his residence. On this occasion, Desai assured them that strict action will be taken against those who defame Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "In the past, there have been instances of some minors being used to defame great leaders. The matter will be investigated by senior officials of the cyber department, Desai said. He also stated that if there is any mastermind who stirs tension between the two communities, legal action will be taken against them.