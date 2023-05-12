Satara police seize Rs 5 crore worth of whale vomit; forest department to auction it

In a recent development, the Satara police intercepted an ambulance on the highway and seized five kilograms of smuggled whale vomit. The four individuals transporting the valuable commodity included a retired employee of the Ratnagiri police force.

The international market value of the whale vomit is approximately Rs. 5 crore. While the people of Satara were curious about the legal process surrounding the valuable commodity, it has been confirmed that the vomit will not be destroyed. Instead, the government plans to generate crores of revenue from it.

Lokmat reached out to both the forest department and the police for further information. The seized whale vomit has become a subject of interest and concern in the region.

The government seizes harmless items and auctions them to generate revenue. The same process will be applied to the whale vomit case. The four suspects are in police custody along with the vomit. After the investigation, the vomit will be handed over to the forest department for auctioning. The auction will take place with approval from the court and government and is expected to generate crores of rupees in revenue for the government.