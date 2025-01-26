Satara Road Accident: 1 Killed, 4 Injured as Speeding Car Loses Control in Busy Street; Disturbing Video Surfaces (Watch)

A horrific road accident was caught on camera near Wai Bus Stand in Satara, Maharashtra when a speeding car struck a group of five pedestrians, leaving one dead and four others severely injured. The driver, attempting to flee the scene, was quickly apprehended by courageous bystanders and handed over to the authorities.

CCTV footage of the accident, which captured the horrific moment, has now gone viral on social media. The injured victims were immediately rushed to the hospital. Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash, followed by screams, and several bystanders immediately rushed to assist the victims while others made attempts to stop the driver from fleeing the scene.

The police are continuing their investigation to understand the cause of the accident. They are reviewing the CCTV footage for any clues and are also questioning witnesses and the driver to determine if there were any factors, such as intoxication or mechanical failure, that resulted in the crash.