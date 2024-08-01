Satara : Scorpio Falls into 300-Foot Valley, Two Critical, Five Injured After Driver Loses Control

A shocking incident occurred in near Ganesh Khind in Yavateshwar Ghat, Satara, when a Scorpio vehicle plunged into a 300-foot valley. Initial reports indicate the driver lost control, causing the fall. There were seven passengers travelling out of which two are in critical condition, and five sustained minor injuries.

All are from Chimangaon, Koregaon taluka. A video from accident site has gone viral on social media. The video shows a car stuck between trees, with onlookers advising the victims to stay calm and not move to avoid further danger.

The accident took place late in the evening as the group was traveling from Kas pathar to Satara. A team from the Taluka Police and members of the Chhatrapati Shivendraraje Trekkers have arrived at the scene, and efforts are underway to evacuate the injured with the trekkers' assistance.