Satara: Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found Near Vidani Village, Cops Probe Black Magic Angle
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2025 08:05 AM2025-01-18T08:05:46+5:302025-01-18T08:06:22+5:30
The dismembered body of a woman was found on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said, adding ...
The dismembered body of a woman was found on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said, adding the angle of black magic was being probed, reported news agency PTI.
A part of her head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm near Vidani village, while the torso is missing, Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Phaltan police station said.
Also Read | Digital Arrest Case in Mumbai: 82-Year-Old Bandra Woman Duped of ₹1.32 Crore by Cyber Fraudsters in Fake Money Laundering Case.
"The body parts are decomposed. All angles, including that of black magic and superstition, are being probed," he said.Open in app