Satara: Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found Near Vidani Village, Cops Probe Black Magic Angle

The dismembered body of a woman was found on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said, adding the angle of black magic was being probed, reported news agency PTI.

A part of her head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm near Vidani village, while the torso is missing, Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Phaltan police station said.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Case in Mumbai: 82-Year-Old Bandra Woman Duped of ₹1.32 Crore by Cyber Fraudsters in Fake Money Laundering Case.

"The body parts are decomposed. All angles, including that of black magic and superstition, are being probed," he said.