Satara: Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found Near Vidani Village, Cops Probe Black Magic Angle

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2025 08:05 AM2025-01-18T08:05:46+5:302025-01-18T08:06:22+5:30

The dismembered body of a woman was found on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said, adding ...

Satara: Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found Near Vidani Village, Cops Probe Black Magic Angle | Satara: Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found Near Vidani Village, Cops Probe Black Magic Angle

Satara: Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found Near Vidani Village, Cops Probe Black Magic Angle

The dismembered body of a woman was found on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said, adding the angle of black magic was being probed, reported news agency PTI.

A part of her head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm near Vidani village, while the torso is missing, Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Phaltan police station said.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Case in Mumbai: 82-Year-Old Bandra Woman Duped of ₹1.32 Crore by Cyber Fraudsters in Fake Money Laundering Case.

"The body parts are decomposed. All angles, including that of black magic and superstition, are being probed," he said.

Open in app
Tags :SataraMaharashtraBlack MagicCrime News