Satyajeet Tambe made serious allegations against Congress

Satyajit Tambe made a serious allegation that the wrong AB forms were issued by the state office a day before the filing of the application form for the Nashik graduate. Satyajit Tambe also alleged that the AB form issue was not small and it was the party's ploy to defame my family by giving the wrong form and defaming Balasaheb Thorat.

He also questioned why Nana Patole did not disclose the issue of giving the wrong AB forms, but I was accused of taking the support of the BJP.

Efforts were made at the top level so that I could not get a chance, and the youth did not get a chance. Satyajit Tambe alleged that my father was suspended within a minute without giving a show-cause notice. Satyajit Tambe also alleged that some leaders were working to get me out of Congress.

I was given the wrong AB form from Nagpur; nothing was disclosed on it. Satyajit Tambe, on the other hand, stated that he had taken the position that the party's internal issues should be resolved internally.

He said, "If I want the support of the party, I have to write a letter for it. He then asked me to apologize. I worked at the party for many years, so I agreed to apologize. But on the one hand, I was made to apologize, and on the other hand, state president Nana Patole announced his support for Shubhangi Patil. This was shocking to me. Even though I approached Delhi, I was not supported by the party."