Savantwadi Prison Gets a Royal Makeover with Grand Gate

Savantwadi: The historic Savantwadi prison is getting a majestic makeover. A grand, ornate gate inspired by Satara prison has been installed, transforming the entrance of the historical structure. Now, entering the prison feels like stepping into a royal palace.

This intricately designed gate was crafted in Akkeri village of Kudal taluka and installed at the prison just a week ago.

Savantwadi prison is renowned for its unique architecture which dates back to the princely state era. The internal structure, electrical system, water piping, and even wells remain from that period. However, the main gate had deteriorated over time, prompting the prison administration to request repairs for several years.

A New Entrance:

Responding to the administration's pleas, the district magistrate granted permission for renovation. Superintendent Sandeep Ekshinghe took the initiative and decided to model the new gate after the impressive entrance of Satara prison. After sharing the concept with the Public Works Department, he prepared a detailed budget. A fund of seven lakh rupees was approved, and the gate was constructed.

Local artisans from Akkeri crafted the ornate gate, which now draws everyone's attention due to the prison's prominent location in the town.

"The old gate was dilapidated," explained Superintendent Ekshinghe. "We wanted the new one to complement the heritage of the prison, hence the inspiration from Satara."

