"Savarkar our idol, won't tolerate any insult": Uddhav takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

In a ultimatum like message, to Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned that demeaning Savarkar would create "cracks" in the opposition alliance. Uddhav Thackeray further said that he considers Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar as his idol and asked the Congress leader to refrain from insulting him.

"Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar," Uddhav Thackeray said. He further said that there would be 'cracks' in the opposition alliance if Rahul Gandhi continues to 'demean' Savarkar."Veer Savarkar is our God, and any disrespect towards him will not be tolerated. We are prepared to fight, but insulting our Gods is not something we will tolerate," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

The alliance of the Uddhav faction, Congress and NCP was made to protect democracy and we need to work unitedly. Rahul Gandhi is being provoked deliberately but if we waste time in this, democracy will cease to exist," Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing a rally in Malegaon.Uddhav Thackeray was referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent statement where he said that he is not Savarkar. Uddhav Thackeray, whose Sena faction is an ally of Congress and the NCP in the state, however, urged Rahul Gandhi to not get provoked and to come together to "save India's democracy"