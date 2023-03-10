Savitribai Phule death anniversary: Lesser known facts about the woman who changed the face of women's rights in India

A leading reformer of the 19th century Savitribai Phule was India’s first woman teacher, a social reformer, poet, and crusader for women empowerment. She is someone who revolutionised women education in India.

She is the one who broke the stereotypes such as inter-caste marriages and performing the last rites of husband, to name a few. At a time when India was against the education of women, and education was considered to be privileged Savitribai acted as a messiah and emphasized on secular education.

On her death anniversary, i.e. on March 10, read some facts about Savitribai Phule.