Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025: Chhagan Bhujbal to Share Stage with Sharad Pawar on January 3 in Pune

Disgruntled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal is set to share the stage with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at a function in Pune on Friday, commemorating the birth anniversary of renowned educationist and social reformer Savitribai Phule. Bhujbal, who has expressed dissatisfaction with his party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been upset after being excluded from the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet.

In the aftermath of the December 15 swearing-in ceremony, Chhagan Bhujbal publicly criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for his exclusion from the cabinet, claiming that Fadnavis had expressed interest in including him. The event to honor the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule will take place in Chakan, with several prominent leaders, including Dilip Walse Patil from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, expected to attend. Sharad Pawar and Bhujbal are slated to unveil a statue of Phule during the event.

The Nationalist Congress Party split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government. The NCP name and 'clock' symbol was given to the faction headed by Ajit Pawar, while the one under Sharad Pawar was christened NCP (SP).

