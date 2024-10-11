Sayaji Shinde Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 11, 2024): Actor Sayaji Shinde joined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar in Mumbai today in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Chaggan Bhujbal. According to reports, he will serve as a star campaigner for the party in the Assembly elections.

The development comes as a major boost to the NCP faction ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

#WATCH | Actor Sayaji Shinde joins NCP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other senior NCP leaders in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/u9F2amjJLE — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024

Shinde, known for his dynamic performances in films such as Shool, Singham, Nenokkadine, and Antim: The Final Truth, was last seen in the Netflix web series Killer Soup, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma. Shinde has also made significant contributions in social and environmental sectors.

He made his acting debut in the 1990 Hindi film Disha and has since worked in various genres and regional languages. With a career spanning several decades, he has been involved in multiple upcoming projects across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema, often taking on antagonist roles.