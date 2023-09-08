SBI ATM centre in Aurangabad gutted in fire, no injuries reported

In a shocking incident, a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM centre in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, was engulfed in flames within 15 minutes. The fire, which occurred around 3 p.m. on a Friday, left the centre completely gutted.

Despite the severity of the incident, the agency responsible for the ATM's maintenance had not reported the incident to the police or fire brigade by late evening. The exact amount of cash inside the ATM machine at the time of the fire remained unknown. Located just 200 meters from a petrol pump in the Cuttack Gate area, locals were quick to notice smoke billowing from the centre and immediately alerted the authorities.

Firefighters from the Cidco Fire Department swiftly arrived at the scene. They successfully brought the fire under control, attributing the blaze to a short circuit.