SBI ATM in Dombivli Gutted in Robbery Attempt, Rs 21 Lakh Turns Into Ashes

A bank ATM in Dombivli was ravaged by fire early Sunday morning after unidentified thieves attempted to crack it open with a gas cutter, destroying Rs 21 lakh in cash. The incident occurred at the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM on Mahatma Phule Road in Dombivli West. The accused remain at large.

The attempt unfolded between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on January 13, according to preliminary information. The thieves broke the shutter lock and used a gas cutter to gain access to the ATM, but the intense heat sparked a fire.

Vishnu Nagar Police Station officials informed LokmatTimes.com that the cylinder of the gas cutter and the Rs 21 lakh that were reduced to ashes have been seized by the police. "We have written a letter to the Bank Manager of the SBI for obtaining the CCTV footage."

An engineer from Kolkata was called by the SBI to assess the situation and take care of technical things. At present, the ATM is temporarily shut down as the police investigation is underway. The police said the thieves damaged the CCTV cameras and a digital video recorder before escaping from the crime scene. Police added that the thieves damaged CCTV cameras and a digital video recorder before fleeing the scene.

Senior Inspector Mohan Khandare attributed the fire to the intense heat generated by the gas cutter, resulting in the destruction of Rs 21,11,800 in cash.

Local businesses expressed concern about the incident. A nearby medical shop owner who was questioned by police said they didn't witness much due to the late-night occurrence. An eyecare shop owner reported being alerted to the fire by a sanitation worker and learning the ATM was completely damaged.

Senior citizens reading newspapers at the adjacent Shiv Sena Shakha voiced concerns over the failed crime attempt. "No politician ever visits this office," said Ganpat Salvi, a senior citizen. "Local authorities should take strict action to prevent such incidents. There should be zero tolerance for thieves. Law and order must be upheld."

Police registered a case against unidentified persons under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), 380 (Theft in any building, tent or vessel), and 427 (Committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code. They assured the investigation is progressing positively and promised to apprehend the perpetrators soon.