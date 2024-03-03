SBI Bank in Mumbai Faces Gold Theft: Service Manager Steals Jewellery Worth Rs 3 Crore

In a distressing betrayal of trust, a bank manager at the State Bank of India's Mulund West branch in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly embezzling gold jewellery worth around Rs.3 crore. This incident, exposing glaring security lapses at one of India's top banks, has sparked widespread concerns about the safety of customer assets.

Manoj Maruti Mhaske, the 33-year-old service manager exploited his access to the branch's gold loan locker making off with around 4 kg of gold jewellery. The stolen assets were part of the collateral against gold loans provided to customers, with the bank offering loans up to 65% of the gold's value. The theft came to light when discrepancies in the locker's contents were noticed by Amit Kumar, an administrator at the branch, following Mhaske's leave of absence. Despite stringent locker access protocols requiring two keys, Mhaske's actions have raised questions about internal security practices and employee vetting processes at financial institutions.

Upon discovering the missing jewellery, a thorough investigation was initiated, leading to Mhaske's confession of having used the gold for personal reasons. He promised to return the misappropriated assets within seven days but was arrested following a complaint lodged by the bank. Charged under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust by a public servant or banker, Mhaske's arrest underscores the vulnerabilities in the banking sector's operational safeguards. The case has triggered a review of locker security measures and employee access rights, with the bank taking immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future.