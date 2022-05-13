SC hearing on Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad elections on May 17

An important hearing will be held in the Supreme Court on Tuesday regarding the local body elections in the state. The state Election Commission had in September filed an application in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking conducting of Municipal, Zilla Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is not in favor of this. All eyes are now on what the Supreme Court will decide on election dates on the May 17 .

The Supreme Court's decision to cancel OBC reservations in local bodies had created a rift between the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh governments. The rulers are not in favor of holding these elections without OBC reservation. However, after the Supreme Court's decision, the Madhya Pradesh government agreed to hold immediate elections. The Maharashtra government had also said that more time was needed for local body elections, citing rains. However, the Mahavikas Aghadi government was embarrassed when the State Election Commission filed an application in the Supreme Court without any consultation. So now we have to see what the court will decide on May 17.

An application filed by the State Election Commission in the Supreme Court has said that local body elections in the state should be held in September or October. However, the state government is not in favor of holding these elections till the OBC reservation is abolished. Some ministers, including Chhagan Bhujbal, had openly expressed outrage over the Election Commission's handling of the matter at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. He expressed the feeling that due to the recent work of the Election Commission, elections will have to be held without OBC reservation.

Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar, Ulhasnagar, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Solapur, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kalyan Dombivali, Mumbai and Thane Municipal Corporation's final ward composition will be published in the Government Gazette on 17th May before the elections, informed State Election Commission. The Supreme Court, during its hearing on OBC political reservation, had asked for announcing the election process for local bodies in Maharashtra within two weeks. This circular was then issued by the State Election Commission. Therefore, municipal elections may be declared soon. This is likely to be a problem for the Mahavikas Aghadi.