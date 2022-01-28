SC quashes 1-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs, terms it unconstitutional & arbitrary

Supreme Court on Friday quashed one-year suspension from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly of 12 BJP MLAs while terming it unconstitutional and arbitrary. MLAs were suspended for one year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Bhaskar Jadhav had suspended 12 BJP MLAs for one year, for creating ruckus in the House, during the ongoing Assembly session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab had presented a resolution to suspend the MLAs and the House passed it on a majority vote.

The suspended MLAs include Dr Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Harish Pimple, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Bunty Bhangdiya, Parag Alvani and Ram Satpute.

The ruckus had taken place when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government passed a resolution seeking empirical data on OBCs from the central government.