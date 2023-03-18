Scammers dupe you using Google Pay and PhonePe, 81 customers lose Rs 1 crore

Amid information of cyber criminals looting ₹Rs 1 crore from 81 Mumbaikars in 16 days through bank KYC, PAN scam a brand new sort of on-line financial institution fraud has emerged the place a fraudster would knowingly ship cash in your account utilizing Google Pay or PhonePe gateway.

After sending money in your bank account through Google Pay or PhonePe, the fraudster would ask you to repay the money posing as it has been send by mistake. In a good gesture, you would repay that ₹10 or ₹50 amount immediately to the callers Google Pay or PhonePe number and become a victim of malware attack, Mint reported.

Delhi-based cybercrime expert Pawan Duggal said, Such online frauds are executed targeting Google Pay and PhonePe users. In this mix of malware plus human engineering scam, someone intentionally uses the Google Pay or PhonePe gateway and calls sends money to your account through. If you send the money back, your account will be hacked.

Pavan Duggal said, When a Google Pay or PhonePe user repays the money, their entire data, including banking and other KYC documents like PAN, Aadhaar, etc. become available to the fraudster and these documents are enough to hack anybody's bank account.

Duggal asked Google Pay and PhonePe users to ask the caller to come to the nearest police station and collect their money, instead of returning the money to the sender.