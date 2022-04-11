Scholarship issue of 3.22 lakh students solved, Rs 364 crore soon to be deposited in students' bank accounts

The Finance Department had registered some errors and objections regarding the nodal agency of scholarships.Therefore, in 2021-22, 2020-21, there was a big problem of scholarship for 3,22,000 students in the state.

With the government recently removing the objection, Rs 364 crore will soon be deposited in the bank accounts of backward class students.

The Scholarship Funds to be given to the States under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme should be disbursed by the States concerned through the State Nodal Agency, as directed by the Finance Department of the Central Government.

Similarly, under the Government of India's Post Matric Scholarship scheme for students belonging to the Scheduled Caste category in Maharashtra, 60 per cent of the funds are deposited directly into the student's bank account through DBT. But due to lack of 40 per cent funding from the state government, scholarships for students were hampered.

The Finance Department's objection to the state's approval and revised distribution raised serious questions. However, as the matter came to the notice of the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Dr. Prashant Naranware seriously pursued the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance in the Central Government, as well as the Finance Department in the Central Government.

As a result, the problem of scholarships in Maharashtra has been solved by the Central Joint Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Finance and related agencies.

About Rs 364 crore scholarships of about 3,22,000 students of Scheduled Caste category in the state in 2021-22 and 2020-21 have been settled and the funds have been sanctioned by the state government within the stipulated time. The process of crediting the amount to student's account will start soon.