School to starts from June 13 in Maharashtra, informs Varsha Gaikwad

As the number of corona is increasing in the state, there are doubts whether the school will start from June 13 or not. The new academic year will start from June 13 in the state. However, as the number of corona patients was increasing, it was being questioned. On this, Varsha Gaikwad has clarified that the schools will be started with due care saying that it is wrong to close the schools. Currently the growing number of corona patients is definitely a matter of concern. So we definitely have to make some decisions. Schools need to be started now, she said. In two years the children have suffered an educational loss. Therefore, it is necessary to start the school with proper care, she said.

It will be decided whether to make masks compulsory in schools. This will be discussed with the task force before the school starts. We will then release the required guidelines (SOPs). Currently not all children need a corona test. There are currently no restrictions or compulsions. Therefore, the decision regarding schools will be taken only after discussing with the task force, explained School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

The state, including Mumbai, started giving booster doses to health workers, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age from January 10. According to Kovid portal, booster dose has been given to 7.01 lakh citizens in Mumbai so far. The state has so far given 3,12,192 booster doses in the age group of 18 to 59 years. The mentality that the corona virus had gone after the third wave had slowed vaccination. Many had turned their backs on vaccination due to the increase in migration between cities. But now the infection is on the rise. Therefore, the number of booster doses will increase in June, said the state vaccination officer. Given by Sachin Desai.