SC's judgement is in favour of Uddhav Thackeray: Anil Parab

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said Supreme Court's judgement is in favour of Uddhav Thackeray. It is on record that there was a violation of Whip and soon they (Shinde faction MLAs) will be disqualified

Supreme Court in its verdict said it cannot order the restoration of Uddhav government as he resigned without facing floor test, although the governor's decision for floor test was wrong and Speaker was wrong in appointing whip of Eknath Shinde group.

On June 29, 2022, the top court gave a go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30.It had refused to stay the Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30. After the apex court’s order, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde was later sworn in as the Chief Minister.