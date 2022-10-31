Seat belts compulsory for all car passengers in Mumbai from tomorrow, violators to be punished

All passengers travelling in a car need to wear seat belts compulsory from tomorrow i.e. from 1 November 2022. On 14 October, the Mumbai Police had issued a notification saying that it will be mandatory for driver and co-passengers to wear seat belts from 1 November 2022. The drivers will have to shell out the penalty of ₹500 per person found travelling without a seat belt.

This order is based on provisions in the Motor Vehicles Act and issued by Rajwardhan Sinha, joint commissioner of police (traffic).“As per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, under section 194(b) (1) whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable. Accordingly, to install seat belt facilities in motor vehicles, which do not have seat belts for all commuters, the period is being given till date 01/11/2022. The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Palghar on September 4 put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts. Mistry was seated in the rear seat with Jehangir Pandole, director at KPMG Global Strategy Group. Both were not wearing seat belts and both did not survive.