Second Fatal Bus Accident in a Week: Woman Crushed Under ST Bus in Uran

In a disturbing incident, a 52-year-old woman was tragically caught under the rear wheel of a State Transport bus (ST) at Uran bus stand while the bus driver was reversing. The incident occurred at around 5 am on Tuesday while the woman was cleaning a vehicle. The victim has been identified as Kalida Bhimrao Sharanagat, a resident of Char Phata in Uran. She was known for her daily routine of cleaning vehicles early in the morning to support her family financially. Tragically, it was this very livelihood that she was engaged in when the accident occurred. The woman was rushed to a local hospital following the incident, but tragically succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Subsequently, local residents halted the movement of ST buses, prompting Deputy Manager of Pune Mumbai Region of State Transport, to visit the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the bus driver reversed the vehicle without conducting a proper check, resulting in the tragic accident that claimed the woman's life. In the wake of the incident, the family of the deceased woman demanded both compensation and a stable, permanent source of income. Following negotiations involving the police, an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 was provided to the family, along with a commitment to provide further compensation. Ultimately, the family agreed to cease their protest. Meanwhile, the Uran police took swift action by registering a case against the driver and detaining him for further questioning. About a week ago, an NMMT bus skidded off the road, colliding with a tempo and several motorbikes. The collision resulted in the death of one individual and left another injured.

