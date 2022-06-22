Secret meeting between Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis? check details

BJP defeated Mahavikas Aghadi in Rajya Sabha elections. Five out of five BJP candidates were elected to the Legislative Council. After that, there has been a big political earthquake in Maharashtra and the revolt in the Shiv Sena has caused outrage in the Mahavikas Aghadi. After the revolt of Eknath Shinde, many remembered Ajit Pawar's morning swearing in ceremony. So, Sharad Pawar himself reminded us in a press conference that we also had such a revolt. In addition, information came to light that a secret meeting had taken place between Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis a few days back.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's sudden departure to Gujarat has sparked a heated debate in political circles. Along with Eknath Shinde, there are about 40 Shiv Sena MLAs in a hotel in Surat, Gujarat. In 2019, the same thing happened with NCP's Ajit Pawar. Therefore, in the current political turmoil, there is a discussion about where exactly Ajit Pawar is. However, in the current political turmoil, Ajit Pawar was seen holding meetings in the office of the Ministry. However, a few days before the mutiny in Shiv Sena, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had met.

Sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had a secret meeting late at night during the Legislative Council elections. What exactly was discussed in this meeting? It is not understood. However, when NCP President Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray came to know about the meeting, it is understood that both of them expressed their displeasure.

Meanwhile, voting for the Legislative Council election was just minutes away. At that time, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister Jayant Patil, and Eknath Shinde reached at the polling station last minute. During the process of formation of Mahavikas Aghadi in 2019, Ajit Pawar along with some NCP MLAs revolted and went with BJP. The BJP had come to power by swearing in with the Ajit Pawar faction. But in a day and a half, that government had fallen. Now Eknath Shinde has revolted in a somewhat similar manner.

