Security concerns rise as murder convict serving life term flees from Pune's Yerwada jail

A notorious gangster, convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, has escaped from the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune. The escaped convict is identified as Ashish Bharat Jadhav, bearing the jail tag C-949. Originally from Maval, Jadhav had been convicted by the Warje-Malwadi Police for a murder committed in 2008.

Jadhav, currently assigned to handle the ration department within the prison, was found missing during the prisoners' head count on Monday evening. Authorities conducted a thorough search within the Yerwada Central Jail (YCJ) campus, leading to the conclusion that Jadhav had escaped. A formal complaint has been lodged with the nearby Yerwada Police Station, prompting the launch of a citywide manhunt to trace Jadhav in Pune, Maval, and surrounding areas.

The YCJ has heightened security measures in and around its premises, especially in the Open Jail area. An investigation is underway to determine whether there was any involvement from insiders or outsiders in facilitating Jadhav's escape. The daring incident raises concerns about the security protocols within the historic prison complex, and authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and recapture of the escaped convict.