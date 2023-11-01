Security heightened at Devendra Fadnavis' Nagpur residence amid Maratha reservation agitation

Police have increased security at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur due to the ongoing agitation in parts of the state over the Maratha reservation demand.

According to reports in TOI, Nagpur Commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar reviewed the security arrangements at Fadnavis' residence at Trikoni Park in Dharampeth on Tuesday evening. Considering the Maratha quota agitation, he ordered an increase in security measures.

Nagpur, the hometown of BJP leader Fadnavis, is witnessing a group of Maratha reservation supporters planning to launch a 'Mundan Andolan' (head tonsuring) in the Mahal area on Wednesday. Incidents of violence have been reported in several parts of the state recently. In response to the situation, state-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts. Additionally, curfew and Internet shutdowns were imposed in parts of Beed on Monday, where protesters targeted the houses of political leaders.