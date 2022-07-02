Security tightened over Shinde's residence

Thane: After the rebel MLA Eknath Shinde took over as the Chief Minister of the state, now the security outside the house has been tightened. Police have also set up security at his residence in Thane. At present, Eknath Shinde is staying at the Taj Hotel in Goa along with other rebel MLAs. Their meeting is underway and Shinde is expected to return to Mumbai along with all the rebel MLAs by evening.

Security has been beefed up at Eknath Shinde's residence to prevent any untoward incidents. Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Dattatraya Karale, Upper Commissioner of Police Punjabrao Ugle, Special Branch Deputy Commissioner Sudhakar Pathare, Zone 5 Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathore, Deputy Commissioner of Transport Datta Kamble and other police officials reviewed the security of his residence today.

The residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been declared as a very important place. Eknath Shinde has reached the post of Chief Minister by rebelling in Shiv Sena. After the swearing-in ceremony two days ago, Eknath Shinde took charge of the state. Meanwhile, municipal staff officers have rushed to Shinde's residence and premises for beautification and other amenities. Shinde has been active since taking over as chief minister and many of his associates who supported his rebellion are still in Goa outside Mumbai. They will be brought to Mumbai for their safety. Meanwhile, the administration and the police have also tightened their belts. He reviewed the security of Shinde's Thane residence. Thane Police Commissioner and ATS officials have inspected Eknath Shinde's house in Thane.

Police will be deployed on all four sides of Eknath Shinde's bungalow. Also, the road leading to the bungalow will soon be barricaded. All entry points will be closed. Everyone who comes to this place will be recorded. There will also be CCTV cameras in the area.