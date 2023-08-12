Seema Haider's film debut sparks controversy: MNS issues warning on casting Pakistani actors

The love story of Pakistani national Seema Haider, who came to India for her boyfriend Sachin Meena, is now taking a cinematic turn. Their journey will be portrayed in the upcoming film 'Karachi to Noida,' produced by Amit Jani of Jani Firefox.

Auditions have commenced for the movie, and Seema might step into acting herself. Additionally, speculation surrounds Seema's potential role as an Indian RAW agent in the film 'A Tailor Murder Story,' based on a Udaipur murder case.

Last week, it was confirmed that she auditioned for the role. Amidst these developments, Ameya Khopkar, the President of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) Cinema Wing, expressed concerns, vowing not to tolerate such incidents in Maharashtra. Pakistani individuals working in the Indian film industry are also under scrutiny.

पाकिस्तानी नागरिकाला भारतीय चित्रपटसृष्टीत कोणतंही स्थान असता कामा नये, या आमच्या भूमिकेवर आम्ही ठाम आहोत. सीमा हैदर ही पाकिस्तानी महिला सध्या भारतात आहे. ती ISI एजंट आहे अशा बातम्याही पसरल्या होत्या. आमच्या इंडस्ट्रीमधील काही उपटसुंभ प्रसिद्धीसाठी त्याच सीमा हैदरला अभिनेत्री… — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) August 12, 2023

“Pakistani citizens have no place in the Indian film industry, we stand firm on this stance. Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, is currently in India. There were even rumours that she is an ISI agent. For some fleeting fame in our industry, they are trying to turn Seema Haider into an actress. How can these traitorous producers not feel ashamed? Put an end to this immediately, or be prepared for resolute action from MNS,” Ameya Khopkar tweeted in Marathi.

Amit Jani has been receiving death threats since the announcement of both the Seema-Sachin and Kanhaiyalal films. Now, the MNS has also adopted an aggressive stance on this matter, sparking intense discussions.