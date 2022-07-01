"Sena is where the Thackerays are" says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the Eknath has became the CM under the leadership of BJP and said Sena is where the Thackerays are. He also slammed BJP and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, that Fadnavis could have the Deputy Chief Minister two and half years ago, why he split before.

However, the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by holding a press conference. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new government re-launched the Jalayukta Shivar Yojana under the Fadnavis government. It was also decided that the car shed of the disputed metro would be located at Aarey.